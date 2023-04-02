Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: April 2, 2023

The daily codeword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: April 2, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 2, 2023

Sudoku Medium: April 2, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: April 2, 2023

Crossword: April 2, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: April 2, 2023

Sudoku Hard: April 1, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 1, 2023

Most Popular

A plant-filled home could help prevent infections, study finds
Person watering house plants
plant prevention

A plant-filled home could help prevent infections, study finds

Millions of Americans poised to lose Medicaid coverage on April 1
Doctor holding clipboard.
healthcare at risk

Millions of Americans poised to lose Medicaid coverage on April 1

ChatGPT taken offline in Italy over privacy concerns
A ChatGPT logo with an Italian flag.
Turning Off The Tech

ChatGPT taken offline in Italy over privacy concerns