Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: April 4, 2023

The daily codeword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: April 4, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 4, 2023

Sudoku Medium: April 4, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: April 4, 2023

Crossword: April 4, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: April 4, 2023

Sudoku Hard: April 3, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 3, 2023

Most Popular

5 toons about the 'David' debacle
Political Cartoon
Feature

5 toons about the 'David' debacle

Scientists break record for fish filmed in deepest waters to date
Snailfish in trench.
In deep

Scientists break record for fish filmed in deepest waters to date

A plant-filled home could help prevent infections, study finds
Person watering house plants
plant prevention

A plant-filled home could help prevent infections, study finds