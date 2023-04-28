Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: April 28, 2023

The daily codeword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: April 28, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 28, 2023

Sudoku Medium: April 28, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: April 28, 2023

Crossword: April 28, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: April 28, 2023

Sudoku Hard: April 27, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 27, 2023

Most Popular

Judge dismisses Devin Nunes' libel suit over 'true' undocumented labor report
Devin Nunes
Own Goal

Judge dismisses Devin Nunes' libel suit over 'true' undocumented labor report

Why Tucker Carlson was fired
Tucker Carlson
Behind the scenes

Why Tucker Carlson was fired

Ted Cruz describes Jan. 6 plot on new tape released by ex-Fox News producer
Ted Cruz
Roll the Tape

Ted Cruz describes Jan. 6 plot on new tape released by ex-Fox News producer