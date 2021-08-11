Pelosi holds firm to 2-bill infrastructure strategy despite pressure from moderate House Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) isn't changing her tune even after the Senate's success in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Pelosi held firm on her strategy that involves waiting to vote on and likely send the infrastructure bill to President Biden's desk until after Senate Democrats pass a separate, but related $3.5 trillion budget via reconciliation. This is despite calls from moderate Democrats who are wary of the latter's high price tag and are likely prepared to battle with their progressive colleagues.

“The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills," Pelosi adds in opening remarks. "The President has said he’s all for the bipartisan approach…bravo! That’s progress, but it ain’t the whole vision." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) August 11, 2021

The Senate did approve a budget resolution that sets the stage for the reconciliation bill and the House is returning early from recess to consider it, but the final bill won't be taken up until September at the earliest.