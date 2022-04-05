Biting fox on the loose near U.S. Capitol

A red fox has bitten several people on the United States Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., Capitol police said Tuesday.

According to reporter Chad Pergram, who covers Congress for — ironically — Fox News, "USCP rpt that they received multiple rpts of people on the Capitol grounds being bitten by a fox."

1) USCP rpt that they received multiple rpts of people on the Capitol grounds being bitten by a fox. "One encounter was at the Botanic Garden, and a second was on the House side of the Capitol near the building foundation." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 5, 2022

U.S. Capitol said in a statement that "[o]ne encounter was at the Botanic Garden, and a second was on the House side of the Capitol near the building foundation."

"This morning, USCP received a call about a fox approaching staff near First and C Street. This fox may have a den in the mulch bed area on First and C near the Dirksen Building, and there is another possible den near the perimeter of the Russell Building," USCP continued, adding that Animal Control is currently investigating and plans to "trap and relocate" any foxes they find.

"Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory. Please do not approach any fox you see," the statement concludes.

Congressional Quarterly reporter Michael Macagnone tweeted a picture of his own run-in with the now-notorious Capitol fox on Monday. "I was sitting at a gazebo outside the Russell Senate Office building when this little one came trotting up. Then galloped after a squirrel," Macagnone wrote. Thankfully, he escaped unscathed.

Spotted outside the Capitol: a red fox. I was sitting at a gazebo outside the Russell Senate Office building when this little one came trotting up. Then galloped after a squirrel pic.twitter.com/xrX4sMi9XU — Michael Macagnone (@mikemacagnone) April 4, 2022

"Apparently I was lucky not to get bitten. Don't approach," Macagnone tweeted Tuesday.