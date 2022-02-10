Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a 2nd time

Britain's Prince Charles is heading into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning "and is now self-isolating," according to a statement from Clarence House.

As a result, the statement said Charles is "deeply disappointed" he will have to cancel a planned trip to Winchester. According to BBC, the Prince of Wales was set to unveil a Licoricia of Winchester statue there, but Clarence House said he will "look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Prince Charles previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, and Clarence House said he had mild symptoms but was otherwise "in good health." Clarence House added at the time that it was "not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prior to testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended an event for the British Asian Trust at the British Museum in London, People reports. According to the Daily Mail, he delivered an address to about 350 guests, among them being Health Secretary Sajid Javid.