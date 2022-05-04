What you need to know about traveling in 2022

Before a federal judge's surprising injunction at the end of April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended its mask mandate for travel through May 3. But now that the date has come and passed, where does the mandate stand, and what other COVID-related travel restrictions still remain? Here's everything you need to know:

Is the judge's reversal still in effect?

Yes. As of May 4, masks remain optional on flights and other forms of public transit. The CDC, meanwhile, recommends Americans continue wearing face coverings while traveling.

On April 18, District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the CDC had overextended its authority and failed to follow proper rulemaking procedures when implementing the mask mandate, thus overturning the policy. Shortly thereafter, a number of major aircraft carriers and transportation companies — brands like Delta, United, and Amtrak — ruled masks optional for all employees and customers. The Transportation Security Administration also said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

Travelers should keep in mind, however, that masks might still be required in some places, per local ordinances.

Will the travel mandate be reinstated?

The CDC recently asked the Department of Justice to appeal the judge's ruling — meaning there is a chance the rule comes back.

DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said on April 20 that a notice of appeal had been filed in light of the CDC's recommendation. It's currently unclear when the final decision might be made, but some worry bringing the mandate back will spark backlash from the public, Forbes notes.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, for one, thinks it is "very unlikely" a mandate will return in the "foreseeable future," he told NBC News, arguing that the DOJ's appeal "is mostly about jurisdiction."

Are there other travel restrictions I should know about?

All international travelers over the age of 2 must still provide a negative COVID test (either a PCR or an antigen test) taken within one calendar day of their return flight to re-enter the U.S. Non-citizens must also show proof of vaccination.