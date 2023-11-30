'Fairytale of New York means Shane MacGowan will forever be remembered at Christmas'

Shane MacGowan: A wild life, raw talent, and a forever connection with Christmas – whether he liked it or not

Gemma Peplow for Sky News

According to Shane MacGowan, "the seeds of Fairytale Of New York were sown when Elvis Costello bet him he couldn't write a yuletide hit without selling out", writes Sky News's Gemma Peplow. While the song's origins are contested and although he "grew sick of hearing it and talking about it", MacGowan "created the anti-Christmas song that became, to many, the ultimate Christmas song – a legacy meaning that now…he will forever be remembered at that time of year".

The need for GP appointments

The Telegraph editorial board

Two years after the pandemic was declared over, the GP system "has still not returned to where it was", with a third of appointments now carried out remotely, writes The Telegraph editorial board in its leader. It is "not acceptable" in situations "when patients who would rather see a GP in person" are "prevented from doing so", and GPs "should come up with some ideas to make the system work better in the interests of their patients".

The US might find an ally in Javier Milei's Argentina

Ralph Schoellhammer for UnHerd

The "usual suspects in the media are spinning into overdrive about the supposedly far-Right and Trump-admiring" new Argentine president Javier Milei, writes Ralph Schoellhammer for UnHerd. But it's also the case that he is "the most unapologetically pro-American and pro-Western politician to emerge from South America in decades". The US "should welcome Argentina's aspirations of closer ties to it and becoming a bulwark against China and Russia in Latin America".

Get used to Labour being the party of low taxes

Ross Clark for The Spectator

"Labour posing as the party of low taxes" takes some getting used to, "but it is something that we are going to have to deal with as the election approaches", writes Ross Clark in The Spectator. The party "may well be onto something if they start appealing to the middle earners who are being sucked into the 40% band", and Jeremy Hunt has only "one more chance to appeal to voters, through the spring Budget".

