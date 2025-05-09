Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 May

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. Friedrich Merz visited France and which other country on his first full day as German chancellor?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Poland

Austria

Italy

Denmark



2. Which messaging app used by members of the Trump administration was hacked and suspended?

Signal

TeleMessage

WhatsApp

Telegram



3. Which Chinese snooker star became the first Asian player to win the sport's World Championship?

Ding Junhui

Zhao Xintong

Wu Yize

Xiao Guodong



4. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to India's missile strikes on Pakistan as what?

A "misstep"

An "act of war"

An "accident"

A "fatal error"



5. Donald Trump's vow to reopen Alcatraz came hours after a TV broadcast of which movie about the infamous prison?

"Birdman of Alcatraz"

"The Rock"

"Escape from Alcatraz"

"The Enforcer"



6. Why was the US ambassador summoned by the Danish government?

Reports of US spying in Greenland

For posting hate speech on X

For speeding in Copenhagen

For calling for a military invasion



7. Which beloved star celebrated their 99th birthday and the release of their latest film in the same week?

Dick Van Dyke

Mel Brooks

Sophia Loren

David Attenborough



8. Which US drug store chain has filed for bankruptcy?

Rite Aid

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

Well Pharmacy



9. According to a new poll, who is the most popular living member of the British royal family in the US?

Prince William

King Charles

Prince Harry

Catherine, Princess of Wales



10. The newly elected Pope Leo XIV hails from which US state?

Michigan

Minnesota

Illinois

Maryland

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Poland

Merz's premiership got off to a shaky start on Tuesday when he became the first postwar chancellor-delegate not to receive the necessary number of votes in the Bundestag to be confirmed in the role. Following a behind-the-scenes scramble, he finally passed the threshold in a second round of voting.

2. TeleMessage

Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has found himself in another scandal after being photographed using the messaging app TeleMessage, which was later hacked, causing concern among national security experts. The hacker stole data from high-level Trump administration officials, leading to the suspension of the app's services.

3. Zhao Xintong

The 28-year-old's triumph should have been a moment of glory for Chinese snooker, but it came under the shadow of Zhao's 20-month suspension for his role in a match-fixing scandal. Zhao, who was not accused of directly participating in match-fixing, beat Welsh champion Mark Williams 18-12 at the Crucible in Sheffield on Monday.

4. "Act of war"

India launched missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan, killing 26 people and drawing retaliatory fire. Pakistan's prime minister described the attack as an "act of war", while India claimed it targeted "terrorist infrastructure".

5. "Escape from Alcatraz"

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump declared that he would reopen the island prison, which closed its doors in 1963, to "serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE". Eagle-eyed observers noticed that Florida TV station WLRN, which broadcasts in the area around the president's Mar-a-Lago residence, had shown the 1979 Clint Eastwood classic just a few hours before the announcement.

6. Reports of US spying in Greenland

Following a "somewhat disturbing" report in The Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration instructed US intelligence agencies to increase surveillance on Greenland's independence movement, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he would summon the acting US ambassador, stating: "We do not spy on friends."

7. David Attenborough

The British broadcasting icon's latest project, "Ocean", was released in UK cinemas on his birthday. Toby Nowlan, one of the directors, said that the film – in which Attenborough calls for a halt to the destruction caused by industrial over-fishing – represents the "biggest message he's ever told".

8. Rite Aid

The drug store chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in under two years. It will keep stores open during the process, hoping that the protection bankruptcy offers will help it find a new buyer.

9. Prince William

The heir to the throne emerged as the most well-liked living royal in a poll of 1,296 US adults, with 63% of respondents saying they had a positive impression of him, compared to 56% who said the same of Prince Harry. The most popular royals of all were Diana, Princess of Wales and Queen Elizabeth, liked by 79% and 73% of respondents respectively.

10. Illinois

Pope Francis' successor, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Pope Leo, 69, is the first American pontiff in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history.