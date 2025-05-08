Denmark to grill US envoy on Greenland spying report

Protester in Copenhagen holds sign against President Donald Trump&#039;s bid to seize Greenland
Protester in Copenhagen holds sign against President Donald Trump's bid to seize Greenland
What happened

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Wednesday he would summon the acting U.S. ambassador over a "somewhat disturbing" report in The Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration has told U.S. intelligence agencies to ramp up spying on Greenland, the semiautonomous Danish territory openly coveted by President Donald Trump. "It worries me greatly because we do not spy on friends," Rasmussen told reporters, and because the report "doesn't seem to be strongly rejected by those who speak out."

