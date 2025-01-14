House GOP unveils bill for Trump to buy Greenland

The bill would allow the U.S. to purchase the Danish territory — or procure it through economic or military force

What happened

House Republicans Monday released a bill that would allow President-elect Donald Trump to "enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland," the semiautonomous Danish territory that Trump has suggested the U.S. purchase or, if necessary, procure through economic or military force.

