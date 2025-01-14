House GOP unveils bill for Trump to buy Greenland
The bill would allow the U.S. to purchase the Danish territory — or procure it through economic or military force
What happened
House Republicans Monday released a bill that would allow President-elect Donald Trump to "enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland," the semiautonomous Danish territory that Trump has suggested the U.S. purchase or, if necessary, procure through economic or military force.
Who said what
The "Make Greenland Great Again Act" is the "latest in a series of proposed Republican legislation to bring Trump's vision of a new, sprawling American empire to fruition," Axios said.
Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said the giant island in the Arctic Ocean is not for sale. But Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said at a press conference Monday that the geopolitical "reality is we are going to work with the U.S. — yesterday, today and tomorrow," especially on defense and natural resources. Greenland, home to "only about 56,000 people," is mostly "covered in ice," The New York Times said. But as "climate change melts the Arctic ice," the U.S., Russia, China and Europe have been "eyeing" its emerging "Arctic's shipping lanes" and "extensive mineral resources."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Greenland is "subject to the Danish constitution," Reuters said, so "any change to its legal status would require a constitutional amendment."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
DOJ releases Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report
Speed Read Jack Smith's report details the president-elect's "criminal efforts to retain power" amid the 2020 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close
Speed Read A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 14, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - confirmation chaos, tariff-free treats, and more
By The Week US Published
-
DOJ releases Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report
Speed Read Jack Smith's report details the president-elect's "criminal efforts to retain power" amid the 2020 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close
Speed Read A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will 2025 bring an Iran crisis for Trump?
Today's Big Question Tehran's nuclear program remains a concern
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest
Speed Read The state funeral was attended by all living presidents
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sentenced after Supreme Court rejection
Speed Read Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in the majority
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US considering ban on Chinese drones as international tensions grow
In the Spotlight The decision will ultimately be made by the incoming Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DOJ to release half of Trump special counsel report
Speed Read The portion regarding Trump's retention of classified documents will not be publicly released
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?
Talking Points An election. But not just yet.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published