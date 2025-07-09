How fake-will fraudsters are snatching estates

Criminal gangs are producing dodgy documents to claim inheritances

Photo collage of a hand with a hammer breaking a small coffin as if it was a piggy bank. Pound coins spill out from it.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

An alarming rise in fake wills is depriving heirs of their rightful inheritance, adding to the pain of grieving loved ones.

The BBC has found "mounting evidence" that a criminal gang is "carrying out systematic will fraud", stealing "millions of pounds" from the estates of dead people who haven't left a will.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

