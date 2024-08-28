Celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi convicted of fraud

Former 'Real Housewives' husband Girardi was also part of the legal team depicted in the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich'

Lawyer Tom Girardi outside court before wire-fraud conviction
Girardi, 85, stole tens of millions of dollars from his clients' settlement payments
(Image credit: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

High-profile former attorney Tom Girardi was found guilty on four counts of wire fraud tied to a decade-long Ponzi scheme in which he stole tens of millions of dollars from his clients' settlement payments. Girardi, 85, was part of the legal team depicted in the 2000 film "Erin Brockovich," and his lavish lifestyle with now-estranged wife Erika Jayne was featured prominently on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." He was disbarred in 2022.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
