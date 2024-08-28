Celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi convicted of fraud
Former 'Real Housewives' husband Girardi was also part of the legal team depicted in the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich'
What happened
High-profile former attorney Tom Girardi was found guilty on four counts of wire fraud tied to a decade-long Ponzi scheme in which he stole tens of millions of dollars from his clients' settlement payments. Girardi, 85, was part of the legal team depicted in the 2000 film "Erin Brockovich," and his lavish lifestyle with now-estranged wife Erika Jayne was featured prominently on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." He was disbarred in 2022.
Who said what
Girardi "built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a 'Champion of Justice,'" U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. "In reality, he was a Robin-Hood–in-reverse." During the trial, prosecutors "elicited emotional testimony" from a number of Girardi's former clients, the Los Angeles Times said, "including a burn victim and a widow whose husband died in a boating accident." Girardi's attorneys tried to shift blame to his firm's longtime chief financial officer, Chris Kamon.
Girardi was also accused of having "diverted more than $25 million" from his firm to pay expenses associated with Jayne's entertainment career, NBC News said, even as his legal troubles became "a central storyline for her in recent seasons" of the popular reality series.
What next?
Girardi faces up to 80 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 6. He is also set to stand trial next year in Chicago for allegedly stealing $3 million from families of victims of a 2018 passenger jet crash.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Israel rescues unguarded hostage in Gaza tunnel
Speed Read Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued by Israeli forces after 326 days of captivity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint
Speed Read The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 28, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - poachers, pirates, and more
By The Week US Published
-
France arrests CEO of Telegram
Speed Read Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested as part of an ongoing judicial investigation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOJ investigates Tennessee's largest prison
Speed Read Federal authorities are looking into reports of substantial violence and sexual abuse at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children
Speed Read 'Chaos' outside Westminster Magistrates' Court before former BBC presenter's hearing
By The Week Staff Published
-
Southport knife attack: third child dies of injuries
Speed Read Taylor Swift shares her condolences after young fans targeted at pop-themed dance class
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Bodycam shows deputy killing Black woman
Speed Read An Illinois deputy fatally shot Sonya Massey, who had called 911 about suspected trespassers
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Irish flight attendant breaks silence after 'distressing' Dubai charges dropped
Speed Read Tori Towey was charged with attempted suicide and consuming alcohol after being attacked in her home
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Kyle Clifford: crossbow suspect caught near Enfield cemetery
Speed Read The 26-year-old is alleged to have killed the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump ally Bannon reports to prison
Speed Read He will serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published