India doctors' strike: rape and murder of student triggers widespread protests

Nationwide outrage at a brutal attack on a female medical student raises familiar problems for country

India doctors strike
The strike was the biggest industrial action by Indian doctors for more than a decade
(Image credit: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

India's Supreme Court has set up a national task force to ensure the safety of medical workers after days of protests by junior doctors following the rape and murder of a medical student in a hospital earlier this month.

The task force will consist of a doctors' panel that will "frame guidelines for ensuring safety and protection" for healthcare workers throughout India, said AP.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer India Crime And Punishment Women's Rights
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸