'Scars of Dublin's riots will remain in people's souls'

The riots were a scaled-up version of what we migrants face every day in Ireland

Teresa Buczkowska on The Journal

Last week's riots "broke my immigrant Dubliner's heart", writes Polish-Irish migrant rights campaigner Teresa Buczkowska on The Journal. "The burning cars, buses and broken windows felt like a message: one hoping to instil fear in Dublin's migrant communities." The "clean-up" will "soon remove the signs of violence" on the city's streets, "but the scars will remain in people's souls."

Qatar has stepped in where the West has failed

Eliot Wilson on the i news site

Qatar "has operated as a credible and honest interlocutor in some very difficult relationships", writes Eliot Wilson on the i news site, making "them crucial players in the hostage crisis ". In foreign policy, "compromises" are "inevitable". Western countries must be "brutally honest" and "acknowledge that we are sometimes picking a course of action which is merely faute de mieux". After all, "the outcome is what matters".

Where DO Harry and Meghan stand in relation to this puppet of theirs?

Sarah Vine in the Daily Mail

"Buckingham Palace has so far maintained a dignified silence" since the publication of Omid Scobie's book "Endgame" , writes Sarah Vine in the Daily Mail. But "the more coy" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about their relationship with the author, "the more they lend credence to the notion that the poison in his book leads back" to the Sussexes. "The longer they continue silently to endorse these attacks", the "less likely" a royal "reconciliation".

Keeping our Marbles

The Telegraph editorial board

The Greek government's position on returning the Elgin Marbles to Athens is "hardly a secret", says The Telegraph, while Rishi Sunak "rightly believes the sculptures should stay in London". The prime minister "could have taken the opportunity" of meeting his Greek counterpart this week to "spell out his position without a diplomatic breach". Instead, he cancelled the meeting – a "mystifying" decision.

