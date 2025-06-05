The 'race against time' to find Madeleine McCann evidence
Search team 'swinging pickaxes' and using diggers after 'disturbing' discoveries linked to key suspect Christian Brückner
A fresh search linked to the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann has entered its third day, as police "race against time" to find forensic evidence pointing to their "prime suspect", convicted German paedophile Christian Brückner.
German investigators have been given until Friday to complete their search but, faced with an 8.1 square mile site, covered with "dense shrubs, empty barns, disused wells and dirt tracks", they "have got their work cut out", said Sky News. Brückner, currently in prison on a separate rape conviction, is due for release in September, after which he reportedly "plans to disappear", said The Telegraph.
Where is the new search?
German and Portuguese police teams are searching an area of clifftop scrubland a mile or so from the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz where three-year-old Madeleine was last seen, and near where Brückner was known to have been staying at the time.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The investigators were "swinging pickaxes" into the "hardened" ground and "clearing piles of rocks and rubble" on Tuesday, said The Independent. Then, on Wednesday, "diggers and specialist equipment" were brought in to help "scour" patches of thick gorse, a disused well and abandoned buildings, said the BBC.
Why now?
The new search activity was ordered after "bombshell" evidence was found at Brückner's "lair" in a disused factory, including stories "showing his obsession with snatching children" and a hard-drive of pictures whose nature has not been disclosed but which are "believed to indicate" why the German investigators are "sure Madeleine is dead", said The Sun. They also have witness evidence placing Brückner at a festival in April 2008 where he's said to have "all but confessed" to killing Madeleine by, allegedly, saying she "didn't scream".
Among other "disturbing" finds at the factory, were toys, children's clothes, chemicals and firearms. However, this cache of evidence was uncovered during investigations into the assault of Brückner's ex-girlfriend's five-year-old daughter, and used to convict him for that crime in 2017. Due to a "legal quirk", the evidence can't be relied on again to charge him with a different crime now, Jon Clarke, the author of "My Search for Madeleine", told The Telegraph. Hence the need for further evidence – and the new search.
Brückner is currently in jail in Germany for the rape of an elderly American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005. Last year, he was acquitted of other charges of rape and indecent assault against children in Portugal. He is known to have spent much of his time between 2000 and 2017 in the Algarve.
Haven't they searched the area before?
When Madeleine first disappeared, her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, "struggled" to get the Portuguese authorities to "take it seriously". Searches were "not rigorous" and "seemed unstructured", and then, for a time, the McCanns themselves "fell under suspicion", said the BBC's Daniel Sandford. Watching detectives searching for evidence now in the same areas that formed part of the initial investigation, it "all feels like it is 18 years too late".
Madeleine's whereabouts remain unknown. She was presumed dead in absentia by German police in 2020 but both the British and the Portuguese police continue to treat her case as a missing person investigation. Kate and Gerry McCann have declined to comment during the current "active police investigation", the Find Madeleine Campaign said, but when they marked the 18th year anniversary of their daughter's disappearance last month, they said their "determination to leave no stone unturned is unwavering".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'
The Week Recommends The Roadster version of Aston Martin's new Vantage coupé makes even 'the most mundane journey feel special'
-
Bad Friend: Tiffany Watt Smith explores why women abandon friendships
The Week Recommends A 'deeply researched' account of female friendship through history
-
Brazil's reborn dolls craze
Under The Radar The 'hyper-realistic' babies soaring in popularity in South American nation have spawned controversy
-
Germany's trial of the century: the plot to topple Scholz
In the Spotlight Elderly aristocrat Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss makes an incongruous terrorist, but prosecutors will argue Reichsbürger coup plan was deadly serious
-
The Red Army Faction: German fugitive arrested after decades on run
In the Spotlight Police reward and TV appeal leads to capture of Daniela Klette, now 65
-
Does decriminalising drugs really work?
Today's Big Question Oregon experiment labelled a 'disaster' but advocates say time is needed to embed reforms after 50 years of the war on drugs
-
Madeleine McCann: what police are looking for in latest Portuguese search
Under the Radar The long-running investigation, which began in 2007, has turned up a ‘relevant clue’
-
German police say suspect killed lookalike so she could fake her own death
Speed Read
-
Why Germany is under attack over Russia-Ukraine stand-off
In Depth Mayor of Kiev accuses Berlin of ‘betrayal’ for refusing to back arms exports
-
Senior detective argues Madeleine McCann investigation was flawed from the start
In Depth An ex-detective who worked on the investigation explains why the search was doomed to failure
-
Reaction: German police reveal ‘sordid’ crimes of new Madeleine McCann suspect
In Depth Convicted paedophile Christian Brücker named in police investigation