Forty years after Jeremy Bamber was found guilty of murdering five members of his family and called “warped and evil beyond belief” by the judge, the White House Farm murders “remain so compelling”, said the BBC.

Bamber – the “handsome, flamboyant 24-year-old” – was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 1986. He has always maintained his innocence and the case has “entered modern folklore, inspiring numerous TV shows, podcasts and books”.

Mark Williams-Thomas, an investigative journalist and former detective, is halfway through a nationwide theatre tour “exploring” the ongoing fascination with the case. “He admits being surprised at the level of interest his show is attracting.”

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What happened?

On 7 August 1985, five family members were shot dead at White House Farm, near Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex. The victims were Nevill and June Bamber, their adopted daughter Sheila Caffell, and Sheila’s six-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas.

Jeremy Bamber, the adopted son, was the only surviving member of the immediate family. The prosecution argued that he killed his family before staging the scene to make it appear that Sheila, who had a history of mental health difficulties, had shot her relatives before taking her own life.

Why is the conviction in doubt?

Bamber has maintained that Sheila was responsible for the shootings. Critics of the conviction have questioned the reliability of the police investigation, the interpretation of forensic evidence and the credibility of witnesses.

Particular attention has focused on whether Sheila could have fired the rifle herself, given the prosecution’s argument that a silencer attached to the weapon would have made this physically difficult. Bamber’s supporters also argue that potentially important evidence was mishandled or overlooked.

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Forensic biologist Sue Carney-Gannon, who was commissioned by The Guardian, said last month that bloodstain patterns on Sheila’s clothing and arm suggested that she was sitting upright when shot and that the subsequent movement of her body was consistent with suicide.

Carney-Gannon’s analysis also identified apparent bullet holes, suggesting that some shots may have missed their targets, challenging the prosecution’s argument that the killer had achieved an exceptionally high hit rate.

These findings follow an investigation earlier this year by forensic physician Professor Jason Payne-James, also commissioned by The Guardian. He concluded that Sheila’s injuries were inconsistent with the rifle being fired with a silencer attached at close range, an assertion that challenges an important plank of the original prosecution case.

What might happen next?

The Criminal Cases Review Commission, which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, has been reviewing the latest submission from Bamber since 2021. It has so far rejected four of the 10 points Bamber raised.

The CCRC has the power to refer a case to the Court of Appeal if it considers there is a real possibility the conviction would not be upheld. Bamber has so far had two full appeals dismissed by the Court of Appeal.