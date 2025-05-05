Why has shoplifting got worse?

Drug dependency drives majority of retail theft, but recent years have also seen an increase in organised gangs targeting shelves

The Co-op has warned of a state of 'lawlessness on the UK high street that has never been seen before'
Shoplifting figures have hit a series of all-time highs. The Office for National Statistics figures for 2024 show that police in England and Wales logged 516,971 offences: a 20% rise on the 2023 figures; the rate has more than doubled since 2021 alone. The true number is vastly higher, because so few offences are actually reported to the police: according to the British Retail Consortium, the number of thefts rose by 3.7 million last year, to a record high of 20.4 million (more than 55,000 a day).

Theft cost shops and supermarkets an estimated £2.2 billion in 2023/24; retailers have warned that it is "spiralling out of control", leaving staff fearing for their safety, and denting profits of independent high street retailers and supermarket giants alike. The Co-op has warned of a state of "lawlessness on the UK high street that has never been seen before".

