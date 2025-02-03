Middle-class shoplifting: how bougie bandits got in on the act

Organic leeks and sourdough crumpets swiped from shelves by thieves with 'sense of entitlement'

"Well-off, middle-aged women" are being blamed for a shoplifting spree in Surrey, amid rocketing rates of retail crime by the middle classes.

Shop owners in Haslemere told The Telegraph that the problem has become so bad, they've formed a WhatsApp group to let each other know about thefts and to share CCTV footage of key bourgeois shelf-raider suspects.

