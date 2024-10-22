'Shoplifting has clearly become a bigger problem'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Shoplifting is a real problem. Denying it doesn't help.'
Megan McArdle at The Washington Post
It is "hard to pick just one favorite form of internet insanity, but, if I had to, it would definitely be shoplifting denialism," says Megan McArdle. People will "dismiss it as a moral panic and declare that companies are blaming shoplifting for their own poor management." Though "they're wrong to deny shoplifting is happening, they're right that it's too simplistic an explanation." Calling "other issues the real problem, and treating the theft as a sideshow misses the point."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Return-to-office mandates are causing more federal workers to unionize'
Gleb Tsipursky at The Hill
Return-to-office mandates have "stirred significant unrest among employees across various sectors, culminating in noteworthy union advocacy and opposition," in the DOJ, says Gleb Tsipursky. The "push for unionization in response to return-to-office mandates is not limited to the Justice Department," but it "evinces a broader trend of increased labor advocacy in response to return-to-office mandates and political uncertainties." As "organizations navigate the complexities of post-pandemic work arrangements and technological advancements, the voices of employees are becoming increasingly pivotal."
'Project 2025 would reserve good health for the rich. We can help.'
Reps. Judy Chu, Nanette Barragan and Steven Horsford at Newsweek
For "people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, rural populations, and low-income neighborhoods, health outcome disparities can be jarring," say Judy Chu, Nanette Barragan and Steven Horsford. Project 2025 "would end all public-private partnerships with the NIH, including those working to cure devastating diseases," but "there's another path forward, and that's our Health Equity and Accountability Act," which would "build on the ACA and Inflation Reduction Act." Americans "deserve leaders who will be honest about their plans."
'CVS shows women are hired to do impossible jobs'
Beth Kowitt at Bloomberg
Pharmacies like CVS were "one of the few sectors in corporate America where women could make it to the very top," but "each company had an impossible job that needed to get done. And impossible jobs often go to women," says Beth Kowitt. One theory "holds that women are mostly likely to get a shot at a big job when a company is in crisis," and if they "fail, boards then have an excuse to return to the leadership status quo."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Would Trump really use the military against Americans?
Talking Points The former president says troops could be used against 'enemy within'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 22, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - making waves, prison schemes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
FTC bans fake online product reviews
Speed Read The agency will enforce fines of up to $51,744 per violation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'We have witnessed firsthand how health and civics intersect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Hungry children are not set up to learn'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The next US president should rethink the program in its entirety'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-