Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: April 15, 2023

The daily crossword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: April 15, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 15, 2023

Sudoku Medium: April 15, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: April 15, 2023

Sudoku Hard: April 14, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 14, 2023

Most Popular

Source: Trump lied about NY court workers crying, apologizing at his arraignment
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Sob story

Source: Trump lied about NY court workers crying, apologizing at his arraignment

Federal appellate panel allows use of abortion pill, with old limits
Pro-mifepristone truck
Split decision

Federal appellate panel allows use of abortion pill, with old limits

What to expect during the potential 'super El Niño'
Digging out from a storm in California
Briefing

What to expect during the potential 'super El Niño'