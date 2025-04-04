Astonishing Things: The Drawings of Victor Hugo – a 'haunting' exhibition

The works take us for a 'wild ride' inside the great author's 'psychedelic' imagination

A Victor Hugo painting of a spider on its web between two trees
The Town of Vianden Seen Through a Spider's Web (1871) by Victor Hugo
By
published

Victor Hugo was "the French equivalent of Shakespeare and Dickens", said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. We've all absorbed the myths he created – "Les Misérables", "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame" – "even if we have never picked up one of his books". Still, it may come as a surprise to learn that beyond his talents as a novelist, he was also an accomplished visual artist.

Although entirely self-taught, Hugo (1802-1885) was a prolific draughtsman, reeling off thousands of sketches – from idle "caricatures" to "sublime and surreal masterpieces" – "without rules or any audience except himself"; indeed, he never exhibited them in public in his lifetime. This "sensitively curated" new exhibition is a rare opportunity to see his art, featuring around 70 drawings that offer a revelatory glimpse into his private world. Sometimes tiny in scale, the works here depict everything from "fairy-tale castles" and "unreal landscapes" to "cosmic visions of planets". Hugo self-deprecatingly described his approach to drawing as "using up spare ink" – but at its best, his art is "haunting" and "timeless".

