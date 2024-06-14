Beryl Cook / Tom of Finland: an 'odd pairing' for an exhibition?

Studio Voltaire brings together the two artists for a show that generates an 'unlikely synergy'

Composite of artworks by Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland
Beryl Cook’s Elvira’s Café (1997) and Tom of Finland’s Untitled (1964)
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Beryl Cook Estate / John Cook 2023; 2024 Tom Of Finland Foundation)
By
published

At first glance, Beryl Cook (1926-2008) and Tom of Finland (1920- 1991) might seem "like an odd pairing for an exhibition", said Osman Can Yerebakan in AnOther Magazine. The former was a hobby painter from Plymouth whose jolly depictions of "voluptuous small-town ladies" became extremely popular in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s; the latter, a gay Finnish emigrant to America who fetishised biker culture and created "euphoric" black-and-white fantasies of "sexual encounters between leather-clad hunks".

Nevertheless, this show insists that the two shared more than a roughly contemporaneous lifespan: both artists, the exhibition's curators point out, focused on curvy bodies and extravagant outfits; both examine unfiltered desires, if in very different ways. While Tom of Finland was explicit with his sexuality, Cook hid hers behind "tongue-in-cheek depictions of everyday life". The result is a small but fascinating display that generates an "unlikely synergy".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine Art Exhibition
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸