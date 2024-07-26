Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'

The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries

Leonora Carrington Untitled (1979)
Untitled (1979): executed with impressive 'elegance' and 'economy of line'
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Leonora Carrington Council and rossogranada)
By
published
in the week recommends

The surrealist Leonora Carrington led a "fascinating life", said Artlyst magazine. Born to an upper-class family in Lancashire, she escaped a world of debutante balls and conventional expectations to become an artist in Paris. There, Carrington (1917-2011) had a "passionate affair" with the great German surrealist Max Ernst and mixed with the likes of Picasso, Dalí, Miró and Duchamp.

When war came, she made "a dramatic escape" to Mexico, where she spent the rest of her life producing "a diverse body of work" in many mediums, which combined European surrealism with the folkloric traditions of her adopted homeland. Carrington was long "under-appreciated", her art "overshadowed" by her "tumultuous" biography; but in recent years this has begun to change.

