Michelangelo: the last decades review: an 'absorbing' exploration of art

This new exhibition explores some of the less familiar work of the artist most famous for the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel

Detail from Michelangelo's The Punishment of Tityus (1532)
(Image credit: The Royal Collection)
By
published

In 1534, Michelangelo Buonarroti left his native Florence for the final time, said Hettie Judah in The i Paper. He had been summoned to Rome to work for Pope Clement VII, and would spend the rest of his life there. He was already the most famous artist of his age, renowned for the "masterworks" created during an "intense" period earlier in his career – from 1501, when he began sculpting David, to 1512, when he completed the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. 

Yet Michelangelo was now 59 years old, "suffering from kidney stones and feeling his age": he regarded the "vast" commissions he would be expected to produce for the Pope "with apprehension". 

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

