The World of King James VI & I – an exhibition bringing 'history to life'

Almost exactly 400 years after his death, the show shines a light on the only son of Mary Queen of Scots

A 1583 portrait showing Mary Queen of Scots with James
Featuring portraits, jewellery, clothes and curios aplenty, the show covers his life and times 'at a canter'
(Image credit: Scottish National Portrait Gallery)
By
published

Posterity has not been kind to James VI and I, said Lucy Hughes-Hallett in The Telegraph. The first king to rule both Scotland (where he was James VI) and England, he presided over a sustained period of "peace and posterity" in both kingdoms. "Tolerant and rational", he "proved to be one of the canniest politicians and most sophisticated thinkers" ever to occupy a British throne.

Yet when England descended into civil war following his death, Puritan and Royalist propagandists alike were quick to seize on his probable homosexuality, painting him as a degenerate coward whose lavish tastes and habit of promoting male "favourites" to positions of power had undermined the monarchy.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The only son of Mary Queen of Scots, James was born at a "time of upheaval", said Nancy Durrant in The Times. He became king of Scotland in 1567, aged just 13 months: his mother had been forced to abdicate and was in prison in England. A portrait of him aged eight shows a young monarch possessed of remarkable "poise and confidence" – but it can't hide the fact that he is "just a boy". For all the turmoil of his youth, he grew up to be a skilled political "operator", maintaining good relations with his cousin Queen Elizabeth I even after she had his mother executed.

Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Edinburgh. Until 14 September

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸