“Deliriously perfect shows like this don’t come around often,” said Alastair Sooke in The Telegraph. Its subject is the 15th-century Netherlandish painter Jan van Eyck, a “brilliant yet enigmatic” talent credited with initiating the Northern Renaissance. It’s a small exhibition: just nine paintings “and a smattering of will-o’-the-wisp-like drawings”. But since these include every surviving stand-alone portrait the artist ever created, “you wouldn’t want it any other way”.

With loans from museums across Europe, as well as three paintings from the National Gallery’s own holdings, the show unfurls across three “crypt-like, dark-walled rooms”, pairing van Eyck’s portraits with drawings by contemporaries and followers. For the first time ever, the Arnolfini Portrait appears beside a panel from Berlin “clearly depicting” the husband from that masterpiece. The visitor is immersed in the artist’s world, introduced to the men and women he painted, from aristocrats and merchants to craftsmen and even his own relatives, all of whom lived at a pivotal moment for European art. And while the exhibition is compact in form, it is “utterly engrossing”. To my mind, “this is the show of the year”.

Born around 1390, probably near Liège, van Eyck was a court painter to Philip the Good, the powerful Duke of Burgundy. Convention once held that he “invented” oil painting, said Laura Freeman in The Times. This isn’t quite true, but he did bring the medium “to a pitch of illusionistic, pinch-me perfection”. His portraits are astonishingly lifelike. In “Portrait of an Elderly Man”, on loan from Vienna, “you can practically count every hair” on the subject’s balding pate, while the wrinkles on the faces of van Eyck’s sitters are “as individual as their possessors”. The works are packed with detail: you can see the rimes of dirt or ink beneath fingernails. In “Portrait of a Man” – a probable self-portrait, in which the sitter sports an elaborate red turban – the artist even details a blackhead beneath a “bloodshot” eye. “No one painted pale and marbled flesh” quite like van Eyck.

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Portraiture wasn’t his only job, said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. Van Eyck also painted “stupendous religious works” such as The Ghent Altarpiece. This show all but ignores the “medieval context of prayer and faith” that informed his craft, but it does not pretend to be a full survey. Instead, it highlights “the utterly strange way” that van Eyck documented his subjects.

He paints “like an alien”, as if mystified by every facet of the human form, every wrinkle or chin hair, each whorl of an ear. One woman with a “big, blunt face” looks out from beneath the horns of her headdress; you can see the moisture in her grey-green eyes, but she remains a mystery to van Eyck. “She is his wife.” These pictures “are brooding creations of north European melancholy”, and this is a veritable “jewel box of a show”.

The National Gallery, London. Until 11 April