Aston Martin DBX S: ‘even more power and aggression’
The latest DBX model is ‘dynamic’ and ‘composed’
It seems that, for some luxury car buyers, more is more, said Autocar. When Aston Martin gave the DBX a midlife update last year with the 707, it dropped the base model, as buyers seemed happy to fork out extra for the hardcore version. Hence the DBX S, which takes the 707 and “adds even more power and aggression”. Thanks to some bigger turbochargers taken from the Valhalla supercar, the DBX S now has 717bhp – up from 697bhp, and notably 2bhp more than Ferrari’s Purosangue. The top speed and 0-62mph remain unchanged at 193mph and 3.3 seconds respectively.
The DBX has always been “dynamic”, but the S is significantly lighter than the 707, said Top Gear Magazine – if you’re willing to pay extra for a host of “weight-saving” alternatives, including a carbon-fibre roof (£5,000), or 23-inch magnesium wheels (£15,000).
There’s a new front grille (which can be made of lightweight polycarbonate, for an extra cost too), the quad exhausts sit vertically now, and there’s a new go-faster stripe. The steering is 4% faster, which improves the turning circle by nearly half a metre. Body control impresses and it handles very well. And it’s terrific on motorways – “quiet and composed” with “modest wind noise”.
With this latest iteration, “the DBX’s reputation as a pliant and very persuasive sort of SUV hotrod remains wholly intact”, said PistonHeads. For its size, the DBX S is still remarkably good at cornering, and is fun, too. Inside, the S upgrade looks the part, with tactile, high-end materials, Alcantara trim and an emphasis on physical switchgear. Aston Martin is the first carmaker to fit Apple’s CarPlay Ultra, which blends CarPlay with the car’s own systems, making it easier to use for Apple converts.
