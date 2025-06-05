Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'
The Roadster version of Aston Martin's new Vantage coupé makes even 'the most mundane journey feel special'
Aston Martin has been on "storming" form recently, and that continues with the "fantastic" Roadster version of its new Vantage coupé, said Top Gear Magazine.
Developed in tandem with the coupé, you get the same 656bhp and 789lb-ft torque from the twinturbo V8 engine; and the Roadster's top speed is also 202mph. The 0-62mph time is a fraction slower at 3.6secs – still seriously impressive for a rear-wheel drive car. It's not perfect, but a car with this much character "is a rare treat indeed".
This "immensely competent" two-seater "oozes the same muscular presence" as its sibling, said Evo, with identical Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres. The ride is on the firm side for a convertible, but this helps it retain the alertness and direct approach of the coupé, and the sharp handling makes even "the most mundane journey feel special". The boot has shrunk to 200 litres, but this is still bigger than most rivals. Aston claims the Roadster can do 23mpg, and thanks to its 73-litre fuel tank it has a 300-mile range.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It is a "fearsome" car, "as fast and exciting as it is beautiful", said Auto Express, and it has a "monstrous V8 soundtrack to match". Inside, the Roadster has the same "gorgeous cabin and fine driving position" as the new coupé. Aston has listened to its critics and increased the font sizes for the digital displays, making them easier to read, though the touchscreen is still laggy, with fiddly menus. The roof folds away in a record-breaking 6.8secs, at speeds of up to 31mph. "Boasting even more style" but no less performance, the Roadster feels just like the coupé, but with the bonus of being able to drive with the top down.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Bad Friend: Tiffany Watt Smith explores why women abandon friendships
The Week Recommends A 'deeply researched' account of female friendship through history
-
Brazil's reborn dolls craze
Under The Radar The 'hyper-realistic' babies soaring in popularity in South American nation have spawned controversy
-
Crossword: June 5, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Bad Friend: Tiffany Watt Smith explores why women abandon friendships
The Week Recommends A 'deeply researched' account of female friendship through history
-
Film reviews: The Phoenician Scheme, Bring Her Back, and Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
Feature A despised mogul seeks a fresh triumph, orphaned siblings land with a nightmare foster mother, and a Jane fan finds herself in a love triangle
-
Music reviews: Tune-Yards and PinkPantheress
Feature "Better Dreaming" and "Fancy That"
-
Art review: Jeffrey Gibson: The Space in Which to Place Me
Feature The Broad, Los Angeles, through Sept. 28
-
Bryan Burrough's 6 favorite books about Old West gunfighters
Feature The Texas-raised author recommends works by T.J. Stiles, John Boessenecker, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent and Start Making a Difference' and 'Is a River Alive?'
Feature A rallying cry for 'moral ambition' and the interwoven relationship between humans and rivers
-
A city of culture in the high Andes
The Week Recommends Cuenca is a must-visit for those keen to see the 'real Ecuador'
-
Green goddess salad recipe
The Week Recommends Avocado can be the creamy star of the show in this fresh, sharp salad