Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'

Aston Martin has been on "storming" form recently, and that continues with the "fantastic" Roadster version of its new Vantage coupé, said Top Gear Magazine.

Developed in tandem with the coupé, you get the same 656bhp and 789lb-ft torque from the twinturbo V8 engine; and the Roadster's top speed is also 202mph. The 0-62mph time is a fraction slower at 3.6secs – still seriously impressive for a rear-wheel drive car. It's not perfect, but a car with this much character "is a rare treat indeed".

This "immensely competent" two-seater "oozes the same muscular presence" as its sibling, said Evo, with identical Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres. The ride is on the firm side for a convertible, but this helps it retain the alertness and direct approach of the coupé, and the sharp handling makes even "the most mundane journey feel special". The boot has shrunk to 200 litres, but this is still bigger than most rivals. Aston claims the Roadster can do 23mpg, and thanks to its 73-litre fuel tank it has a 300-mile range.

It is a "fearsome" car, "as fast and exciting as it is beautiful", said Auto Express, and it has a "monstrous V8 soundtrack to match". Inside, the Roadster has the same "gorgeous cabin and fine driving position" as the new coupé. Aston has listened to its critics and increased the font sizes for the digital displays, making them easier to read, though the touchscreen is still laggy, with fiddly menus. The roof folds away in a record-breaking 6.8secs, at speeds of up to 31mph. "Boasting even more style" but no less performance, the Roadster feels just like the coupé, but with the bonus of being able to drive with the top down.