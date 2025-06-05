Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'

The Roadster version of Aston Martin's new Vantage coupé makes even 'the most mundane journey feel special'

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
(Image credit: Aston Martin)
By
published

Aston Martin has been on "storming" form recently, and that continues with the "fantastic" Roadster version of its new Vantage coupé, said Top Gear Magazine.

Developed in tandem with the coupé, you get the same 656bhp and 789lb-ft torque from the twinturbo V8 engine; and the Roadster's top speed is also 202mph. The 0-62mph time is a fraction slower at 3.6secs – still seriously impressive for a rear-wheel drive car. It's not perfect, but a car with this much character "is a rare treat indeed".

