6 trackers to help you find everything from your keys to your kids

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently.

Keeping tabs on the important parts of your life — wallets, pets, and, yes, kids — is a lot easier with a tracker. These six gadgets are simple to set up and use. They're eager to provide peace of mind, whether you are home or away.

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTags benefit from a vast network of devices (Image credit: Apple)

For iPhone users, Apple's AirTag has "two distinct strengths" that separate it from other Bluetooth trackers, Wirecutter said. The mechanism taps into Apple's "huge network of devices to assist in finding the area" you lost your item, and "precision tracking" makes it easier to find the right spot. Set up is a breeze, taking less than 60 seconds. If you do not want to have your AirTag loose in a suitcase or purse, there are key rings and loops available for purchase, so you can attach it directly to an item. ($24, £19, Amazon) ($29, Apple)

Eufy SmartTrack Link

This tiny tracker fits just about anywhere (Image credit: Eufy)

This "conveniently small" tracker also offers sharp accuracy, Travel and Leisure said. During testing in a piece of luggage, the device gave frequent updates on its accompanying app, showing the item's movement from check-in to the airplane and finally the baggage carousel. Because the tracker is flat, the "very discreet" tracker "fits inside any pocket" and can easily be tucked away and not thought of until you need to. ($12, £9, Amazon) ($20, Eufy)

Jiobit Smart Tag

Jiobits can set up geofences for safety (Image credit: Jiobit)

Protect your people with the Jobit Smart Tag. It works through a combination of Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS and cellular data to "keep track of your pet, child, or elderly parent with dementia wherever they go," Wired said.

The accompanying app is "incredibly easy to use," allowing you to "track your person in real time, geofence them or make sure they're in the company of trusted people." A monthly subscription is required to connect to Jiobit's network and add unlimited care team members. $130, Jiobit; not available in the U.K.)

Tile Pro

An SOS button on the Tile Pro offers additional protection (Image credit: Tile)

In-perpetual-motion Android users will like the Tile Pro. This Bluetooth device is "versatile" and "rugged," CNN Underscored said, and offers water resistance in at least one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The "respectable" device-finding network is 70 million strong, and the hardware is "effective" and "durable." For an added layer of security, on the side of the tracker is an SOS button, which notifies your Life360 location-based circle of loved ones. ($35, £27, Amazon ) ($35, Tile)

Totem Compass

Totem Compasses also double as illuminated, wearable jewelry (Image credit: Totem Labs)

Never lose your people again at a festival, amusement park or outdoor event. The Totem Compass is a wearable device that finds your crew without WiFi, Bluetooth, cell service or apps, thanks to the Global Navigation Satellite System constantly pinpointing each Totem Compass' location. This data then leads you to your friends in real time, with your Totem Compass lighting up in different bright colors. If you ever need help or want to alert pals to your whereabouts, hit the SOS button and they will be notified. Users can connect with up to four other Totem Compasses. ($69, £53 Totem Labs)

Tractive GPS dog tracker

Fido can't wander too far when wearing this GPS tracker (Image credit: Tractive)

Your escape artist pup may have met their match with the Tractive GPS dog tracker. This "robust box-like device" easily attaches to a collar and "feels sturdy enough to withstand any unexpected zoomies or moments of escape," The Independent said. Tractive uses GPS to keep you updated on your dog's location and lets you set up a virtual fence, which sends an alert if they go out of the confines. If it is your cat that needs monitoring, there is also a feline tracker. ($35, £27, Amazon) ($35, Chewy)