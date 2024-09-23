5 travel safety devices for peace of mind on the go

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently.

When packing for your next vacation, save a little space in your suitcase for a personal alarm, portable door lock and emergency keychain. Devices like these offer an extra layer of security while on the road, whether you are traveling to an unfamiliar place or a destination you know by heart.

Addalock The Original Portable Door Lock

This lightweight lock works with most doors (Image credit: Addalock)

The Addalock gives the door to your hotel room or vacation rental reinforcement. Made of chrome-plated carbon steel, this "tiny lock adds an extra deadbolt to make sure no one gets through," Travel + Leisure said, and works on most inward-swinging hinged doors. It takes less than a minute to install and is super light, weighing 4.2 ounces. ($18, £14, Amazon)

Birdie personal safety alarm

The Birdie chirps loud enough for everyone to hear (Image credit: Birdie)

With a quick push of a button, the Birdie alarm emits a high-pitched sound and starts flashing. The blaring device grabs everyone's attention, with the goal of scaring would-be attackers and signaling to others that you need help. It is an "excellent alternative to options like mace or pepper spray," CNN said, and easily clips to a keyring or handbag. Birdie was designed by women — for women — and because it is a nonviolent deterrent, can go in a carry-on or checked bag. ($30, £23, Amazon)

EMDMAK door-stop alarm

This door-stop alarm has three sensitivity levels, so even heavy sleepers will hear it go off (Image credit: EMDMAK)

The unlucky person who opens your door while this is in place will be greeted by a piercing alarm "startling enough to make any burglar run for the hills," Reader's Digest said. The door-stop alarm works with doors that open inward, and has a non-skid pad for use on tile, wood, marble and carpeted floors. It also has low, medium and high sensitivity modes, depending on how deep you sleep (if the "sound of a pin dropping wakes you up," Reader's Digest recommends switching to low). ($8, £6, Amazon)

Resqme The Original Emergency Keychain

The Resqme device can be used to break windows and cut seatbelts (Image credit: Resqme)

This pocket-size device offers heavy-duty protection. It is the "ultimate escape tool," Fodors said, able to break a tempered glass car window or cut a seatbelt in case of emergency. Lightweight and simple to use, the keychain comes in bright colors like neon green, electric blue and highlighter pink, making the tool easy to spot in a purse or backpack. ($10, £8, Amazon)

Offero Collection theft-deterrent crossbody bag

The Offero Collection's anti-theft crossbody has strong, slash-proof straps (Image credit: Offero Collection)

The Offero Collection's crossbody bag shows that safety can be stylish. Designed to thwart thieves and keep pickpockets at bay, this sleek leather bag has a slash-proof lining, combination lock and adjustable locking straps that securely wrap around you, restaurant tables, beach chairs or carts. Choose between black or cream, with chromatic chain details that give the bag an edge. ($445, £340, Offero Collection)