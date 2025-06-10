Book reviews: 'Apple in China: The Capture of the World's Greatest Company' and 'Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin'

The China-Apple alliance and a biography of French painter Paul Gauguin

Apple employees in China
Patrick McGee's book focuses on Apple's missteps but "reserves some of his most pointed criticism for America's policy elite."
'Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company' by Patrick McGee

"Apple's massive investment in China is beginning to look like a Faustian bargain," said Alex Tapscott in the New York Post. The world's first $3 trillion publicly traded company manufactures 80% of its products in the Communist Party–run nation, and while that level of dependence makes Apple itself vulnerable to political storms, the company's enormous investment in the country over the past 30 years has also vastly accelerated China's effort to overtake the U.S. as the world's technological superpower. That's the "gripping" story that Financial Times reporter Patrick McGee tells in his new best-seller about the alliance, which focuses on Apple's missteps but "reserves some of his most pointed criticism for America's policy elite." Washington, after all, once encouraged such partnerships because it believed that enriching China would push the country toward democracy.

