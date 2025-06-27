Axel Scheffler picks his favourite books

From Steig to Finkelstein, the award-winning illustrator shares his top picks

Axel Scheffler attending an event
Axel Scheffler's new picture book, Welcome, is out now.
(Image credit: Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images)
By
published

The award-winning illustrator of The Gruffalo and Zog chooses five favourites. His new picture book, Welcome, is out now, with a donation to the non-profit Three Peas for every copy sold.

Sylvester and the Magic Pebble

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸