Many of the best stories come not from imagination but from cold reality. Confronting big questions, these heady books feature both propulsive narratives and gorgeous writing.

‘Nickel and Dimed’ by Barbara Ehrenreich (2001)

A prominent writer tries — and fails — to get by on minimum-wage work in a searing travelogue that foreshadows the post-Great Recession revolt of the working class. The book provides “existential insights” and argues that the “indignities low-wage workers are subjected to are legion,” said Eve Vincent at The Conversation . ($19, Metropolitan Books , Amazon )

‘The Emperor of All Maladies’ by Siddhartha Mukherjee (2010)

The history of humanity’s most feared ailment, cancer, is tackled by an oncologist in this wide-ranging narrative. Guiding readers from early, brutal medical interventions to the miracles of modern treatments , the story teems with “eureka moments and decades of despair,” resulting in a “powerful and ambitious first book,” said Jonathan Weiner at The New York Times . ($23, Scribner , Amazon )

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

‘The Sixth Extinction’ by Elizabeth Kolbert (2014)

This sweeping work of investigative journalism reads like a thriller and details the way modern societies are inadvertently triggering another mass die-off . The “coherent, sometimes even wryly amusing narrative” proves that “our capacity to destroy is coupled with all the other things that make us humans,” said Carolyn Kellogg at The National Book Critics Circle . ($20, Holt Paperbacks , Amazon )

‘Between the World and Me’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates (2015)

In this unsparing, beautiful memoir written to his son, Coates’ reflections became the defining text on systemic racism in America. Its “elegiac prose and deep curiosity” demonstrate that the “defining feature of black life is that your body can be taken from you easily and with little consequence,” said Brit Bennett at The New Yorker . ($20, One World , Amazon )

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors