Esther Freud shares her favourite books on sisterhood
The bestselling author picks works by Louisa May Alcott, Dorothy Baker and more
Esther Freud's new novel, "My Sister and Other Lovers", is out now and she will be speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on 21 August.
Little House on the Prairie
Laura Ingalls Wilder, 1935
This was read to me as a child. I loved the idea that the author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, was the same Laura we were meeting as "Half Pint", and I was intrigued to think she was seeing her life in terms of a story, just as I was seeing mine. I can still remember sitting wedged in beside my sister, my heart thumping when Laura's own sister falls ill with scarlet fever.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Gone With the Wind
Margaret Mitchell, 1936
I was a late reader and by the time I did learn (aged ten), I was hungry for any available book. That's how I found myself so caught by this sweeping saga that when selfish, headstrong Scarlett sets her sights on her quieter, plainer sister's fiancé, and takes him for herself, I threw the book across the room, only to have to doggedly retrieve it.
Little Women
Louisa May Alcott, 1868
I loved the depiction of the March sisters and their different, often clashing, personalities. Who was I in relation to Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy? Which most reflected my siblings? Much as I adored it, I took against "Good Wives" with a violence that has made me wary of sequels to this day.
Cassandra at the Wedding
Dorothy Baker, 1962
This is a brilliantly dark description of the bond, and the efforts to maintain it, of one half of a pair of twins. Cassandra is a divisive and unreliable narrator, posing the question: do we need to be on the side of our main character?
Sorrow and Bliss
Meg Mason, 2020
The sister relationship in this novel is not just witty and full of affection, but provides the thread between tormented, childless Martha and practical, mother-of-four Ingrid. Their bond is one of the many highlights of a moving and deeply funny book.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What difference will the 'historic' UK-Germany treaty make?
Today's Big Question Europe's two biggest economies sign first treaty since WWII, underscoring 'triangle alliance' with France amid growing Russian threat and US distance
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 – 19 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Do we need more right-wing scientists?
Talking Point Academics have a 'responsibility' to demonstrate why research matters to people who are not politically left-leaning, says Wellcome boss
-
6 peaceful homes near small towns
Feature Featuring doors with local topographical maps in Oregon and a 1850s homestead-turned-house in Vermont
-
Too Much: London-set romantic comedy from Lena Dunham
The Week Recommends Megan Stalter stars as a 'neurotic' New Yorker who falls in love with a Brit
-
Apocalypse in the Tropics: a 'troubling' portrait of modern Brazil
The Week Recommends Petra Costa's sobering documentary examines the rise of right-wing evangelical Christianity in Brazilian politics
-
Murderland: a 'hauntingly compulsive' book
The Week Recommends Caroline Fraser sets out a 'compelling theory' that toxins were to blame for the 1970s serial killer epidemic
-
The 2025 James Beard Award winners
Feature Featuring a casually elegant restaurant, recipes nearly lost to war, and more
-
Film reviews: Superman and Sorry, Baby
Feature A hero returns, in surprising earnest, and a woman navigates life after a tragedy
-
Music reviews: Lorde, Barbra Streisand, and Karol G
Feature "Virgin," "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two," and "Tropicoqueta"
-
Laura Lippman's 6 favorite books for those who crave a high-stakes adventure
Feature The Grand Master recommends works by E.L. Konigsburg, Charles Portis, and more