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Felled by Andrew Hankinson: an ‘eerie and compelling’ book

‘Insightful’ account of the men who cut down the much-loved Sycamore Gap tree

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If the act was ‘senseless’, so was the ‘level of national anguish’
(Image credit: New Modern Arcade)

In the autumn of 2023, Britain became gripped by “the renegade logging of the Sycamore Gap”, said Sarah Ditum in The Times. For a while, it was unclear who had carried out the “senseless felling” of the iconic, much-photographed 150-year-old tree, which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall on land owned by the National Trust. But eventually, the police arrested two Cumbrian friends, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers – respectively a “rural odd-job” man and a self-taught mechanic.

Although the men denied responsibility, the evidence against them was compelling – not least because they’d filmed themselves committing the crime. In 2025, both were found guilty and sentenced to four years and three months in prison. The affair has now been revisited by journalist Andrew Hankinson, who is a “great chronicler of madness”: one of his previous books was a “stark and vivid account” of the last days of “Geordie murderer” Raoul Moat.

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