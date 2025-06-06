The award-winning author of four novels and numerous works of non-fiction chooses his favourite works of war reportage. His latest book, "Homework: A Memoir", is out now.

The Face of War

Martha Gellhorn, 1959

A record of multiple conflicts – from the Spanish Civil War to Vietnam and beyond – over several decades, with characteristic unflinching attention and sympathy. As she put it: "I gave up trying to think or judge, and turned myself into a walking tape recorder with eyes."

Brave Men

Ernie Pyle, 1944

Hard to appreciate now and from the perspective of the UK just how widely read and loved Pyle was as America's voice from the front lines of Europe. He shared the dangers of the soldiers he was writing about. He also shared their exhaustion but forced himself to go on, to cover the Pacific War, where he was killed by a Japanese sniper.

Dispatches

Michael Herr, 1977

An intoxicating mix of new journalism, stoned combat reportage and memoir that achieved the perfect form and style to convey the dreadful futility unleashed by America on Vietnam.

The Soccer War

Ryszard Kapuscinski, 1978

Kapuscinski was a – the – Polish foreign correspondent, famous for having witnessed almost 30 revolutions and coups in the postwar period of decolonisation. Wildly original and inventive – to a fault, since it has turned out that, despite his stated compulsion to experience everything for himself, he didn't always witness the events he claimed to be reporting on. He remains a giant of global literature and a far worthier recipient of the Nobel Prize than some who received this ultimate accolade.

The Forever War

Dexter Filkins, 2008

A compelling and profoundly moving narrative of fragments and stories detailing the long aftermath of the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. The central piece, Pearland Habibi, clinches the case: this is reportage on a par with fiction of the highest quality.