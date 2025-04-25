Geri Halliwell-Horner shares her favourite books
Former Spice Girl chooses works by Oscar Wilde, Maggie O'Farrell and Philippa Gregory
The singer, author and former Spice Girl shares favourite books from different times in her life. Her latest book for young readers – "Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire", the second in the "Rosie Frost" series – is out now.
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
C.S. Lewis, 1950
This left such a lasting impression on me as a child, and looking back I think it's because there are so many layers to it – there's the adventure and escapism, or finding yourself in characters such as Lucy and Edmund, and then finding the god in all of us. I kept climbing into the backs of wardrobes because of C.S. Lewis.
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Oscar Wilde, 1890
I was just starting out when I got a free copy of "The Complete Works of Oscar Wilde" by writing to a book club at the back of The Sunday Times; I've still got the book. I think the darkness of it really left an impression. Being seen as good and popular when actually there's a picture of your rotting soul in an attic, all your treachery and deceit. Don't judge a book by its cover.
Any Human Heart
William Boyd, 2002
I read this in my early 30s, and it made me cry. William Boyd is the master of writing a life, and Logan Mountstuart is an unforgettable character. Every life has its chapters – it has its despair and its greatness – and I think he shows that so honestly.
The Other Boleyn Girl
Philippa Gregory, 2001
I've picked authors who have been game-changers in my life, and this was an entry point into historical fiction. It led me to a love of the Tudors, which "Rosie Frost" leans into at a very accessible level. Philippa Gregory is a force to be reckoned with.
Hamnet
Maggie O’Farrell, 2020
This is a reader's book – it's brave and painful and page-turning. The way she describes the bubonic plague, going from the tiny detail of the flea to the crippling grief of loss – she's a genius. I sobbed till my heart was wrung out.
