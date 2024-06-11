Ivy Pochoda's 6 favorite books that explore the dark side of human nature

The thriller writer recommends works by Cormac McCarthy, Rachel Kushner, and more

Ivy Pochoda
Thriller writer Ivy Pochoda is the award-winning author of "Wonder Valley"
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Thriller writer Ivy Pochoda is the award-winning author of "Wonder Valley" and "These Women." "Sing Her Down," her latest, follows two female ex-cons who carve a bloody trail from Arizona to Los Angeles, and is now available in paperback.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Book List Feature From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸