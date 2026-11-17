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Jeff Shaara’s new novel, The Unfinished Work, revisits the White House years of Abraham Lincoln. Below, Shaara, the best-selling author of more than a dozen historical novels, recommends five Civil War memoirs and one novel that’s close to his heart.

‘The Passing of the Armies’ by Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain (1915)

Surprisingly, the Union Army brigadier general does not write about Gettysburg—for which he was awarded a Medal of Honor. This memoir reveals the incredibly emotional experience of the surrender of Lee’s army to Grant at Appomattox. Intense stuff. Buy it here.

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‘General Lee, His Campaigns in Virginia, 1861– 1865’ by Walter H. Taylor (1906)

Taylor was Lee’s chief of staff and thus was smack in the middle of events and decisions. Buy it here.

‘Memoirs of Stonewall Jackson’ by Mary Anna Jackson (1895)

Far more than just paying homage to her martyred husband, Mrs. Jackson reveals sentiments that dutiful wives simply didn’t discuss, particularly her intense anger about the war and, with the loss of her husband, her doubts about her own faith. Buy it here.

‘Personal Memoirs’ by Ulysses S. Grant (1885)

In my opinion, this is the finest memoir written by any U.S. president. Grant describes his service in the Mexican War and, after the Civil War, his presidency and his relationship with his wife, Julia, and her controversial family. Included, of course, is Grant’s first meeting with Lincoln, a moment that changed the war, and history. Buy it here.

‘Reminiscences of Winfield Scott Hancock’ by Almira Russell Hancock (1887)

For those who question whether Hancock and Confederate Gen. Lewis Armistead were truly friends, as portrayed by my father in The Killer Angels (and my own Gods and Generals). Mrs. Hancock was there, and she writes in detail of a tragic evening in California—friends bidding farewell as they prepare to fight on different sides. Buy it here.

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‘The Killer Angels’ by Michael Shaara (1974)

Not a memoir, obviously, but most likely the finest and most influential novel written about the Civil War, particularly Gettysburg. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, a No. 1 best seller, basis for the motion picture Gettysburg. I could of course be accused of bias, but it’s not an empty boast that my father’s great work is responsible for an enormous percentage of those who visit Gettysburg every year. Buy it here.