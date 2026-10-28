The most entertaining audiobooks ever recorded

Sissy Spacek and Tom Hanks bring some of your favorite stories to life

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Seamless pattern with open books and headphones. Audiobook symbol in repeating design on white background
Listening to books can make reading more cinematic
(Image credit: Viktoriia Kuznetsova / Getty Images)

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Audiobooks combine compelling storytelling with expressive narration that can transport listeners to another world. From classic literature to contemporary favorites, these are the most memorable audiobooks ever recorded.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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