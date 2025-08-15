Nicola Sturgeon's five favourite books

Former first minister of Scotland choose novels by Percival Everett, Val McDermid and Toni Morrison

Nicola Sturgeon stands in front of books at a school in Prestwick, Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon's memoir, Frankly, is out this week
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)
By
published

The former first minister of Scotland picks five favourites. Nicola Sturgeon's memoir, "Frankly", is out this week. She will be talking about her life in politics at the Southbank Centre on 29 August.

Sunset Song

Half of a Yellow Sun

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, 2006
Set during the Biafran War, this is both a beautiful love story and an affecting account of the human impact of civil war. It educates, entertains and moves the reader – all the things a good novel should do.



James

Percival Everett, 2024
A masterful retelling of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", from the perspective of Jim the slave. It will make you cry and laugh, scream with rage – but, ultimately, dare to feel just a bit hopeful about the future of humanity.

The Skeleton Road

Val McDermid, 2014
Part of the Inspector Karen Pirie series, this is a coldcase mystery and historical drama rolled into one. It takes the reader from Edinburgh to the Balkans, with a detour to the spires of Oxford, and is gripping from the very first page. And just when you think it's safe to breathe again, it delivers a final twist that will leave you reeling.

Beloved

Toni Morrison, 1987
I love everything Morrison wrote, but "Beloved" stands above the rest. It is a searing indictment of the physical and psychological trauma of slavery, and the dehumanisation of those who enforce it and those subject to it. More optimistically, it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring bonds between mothers and daughters.

