Reeta Chakrabarti shares her favourite books

The journalist and BBC news anchor picks works by Charlotte Brontë, John Keats and Jhumpa Lahiri

Reeta Chakrabarti smiles into the camera
BBC new anchor Reeta Chakrabarti
(Image credit: Bang Media International / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

The journalist and BBC news anchor is a judge for The British Book Awards 2025, the winners of which are announced on 12 May. Her debut novel "Finding Belle" is out this week.

Jane Eyre

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸