Aion UT: a small EV holding its own in ‘fierce’ market

The UT is the second UK offering from Chinese firm Aion, following the V SUV earlier in the year, said National World. As with electric SUVs, competition in the small EV market is “fierce”, with rivals such as the Renault 5, MG4 and VW ID.3; but the UT has “an ace up its sleeve” – the price.

This all-electric family hatch starts at £28,950 and comes “loaded with kit”, plus eight years of warranty and servicing, and eight years of breakdown cover.

Powered by a 60kWh battery, the UT has a range of 268 miles, said Autocar. The electric motor makes 201bhp, and it can get from 0-62mph in 7.3secs, which “feels brisk enough”. At low speeds the ride is “comfortable” and “pliant”, but it gets “more fidgety” at higher ones.

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Despite a lack of feedback, the steering is “accurate and predictable”. Wind and road noise is kept down, but some of the ADAS safety tools are very “intrusive”.

Peak charging is a “modest” 87kW, so a 30%-80% top-up takes 24mins, said What Car? Inside, the UT is “clean and modern” but far from premium, with lots of hard plastics.

The heated front seats are comfy, and visibility is excellent, with parking sensors and a 360-degree camera as standard. The 14.6in touchscreen and driver’s display are “sharp and crisp”, but there are too few proper buttons. There’s lots of passenger space, but the boot could be bigger.