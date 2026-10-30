Aion UT: a small EV holding its own in ‘fierce’ market

The budget-friendly Chinese model comes ‘loaded with kit’

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Blue electrice Aion UT
The electric motor generates 201bhp and it can get from 0-62mph in 7.3secs, which ‘feels brisk enough’
(Image credit: Aion Auto UK)

The UT is the second UK offering from Chinese firm Aion, following the V SUV earlier in the year, said National World. As with electric SUVs, competition in the small EV market is “fierce”, with rivals such as the Renault 5, MG4 and VW ID.3; but the UT has “an ace up its sleeve” – the price.

This all-electric family hatch starts at £28,950 and comes “loaded with kit”, plus eight years of warranty and servicing, and eight years of breakdown cover.

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