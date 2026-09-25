Kia PV5 Passenger: a ‘superb value’ electric minibus

The five-seater is half the price of its closest rival, the popular Volkswagen ID. Buzz

By
Published
Kia PV5 Passenger
The PV5 comes with a choice of two batteries, with ‘impressively efficient’ ranges of 183 and 256 miles respectively
(Image credit: Adam Warner)

Kia’s five-seater electric minibus is “practical, spacious and fun”, said The Telegraph, and about half the price of the cheapest version of the popular Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

At 4,695mm by 2,255mm, the PV5 is larger than it seems, with sliding rear side doors and a huge 1,330 litres of boot space (3,615 litres with the rear seats folded). Its interior is not nearly as “stylised” as the VW’s, but it is “no less useful”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
The Week UK