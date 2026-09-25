Kia PV5 Passenger: a ‘superb value’ electric minibus

Kia’s five-seater electric minibus is “practical, spacious and fun”, said The Telegraph, and about half the price of the cheapest version of the popular Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

At 4,695mm by 2,255mm, the PV5 is larger than it seems, with sliding rear side doors and a huge 1,330 litres of boot space (3,615 litres with the rear seats folded). Its interior is not nearly as “stylised” as the VW’s, but it is “no less useful”.

The “superb value” PV5 comes with a choice of two batteries, said Top Gear Magazine: 51.5kWh, good for 120bhp, or the 71kWh, good for 160bhp, with “impressively efficient” ranges of 183 and 256 miles respectively.

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A “refined ride”, it drives “beautifully”, with “composed cornering”, good body control and super-light steering. It takes 10.6secs to get to 62mph, or a “plodding” 12.8secs in the standard-range car, but has “ample zip off the line”.

The PV5 is the first of a family of Kia vans, with a seven-seater due to follow soon, said Car Magazine. The vast interior is “a bit drab” but has potential, with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, plus a 7-inch driver’s display, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The hard plastics are robust, the seats comfy and there’s loads of space. On offer are two trims, but Plus, which adds luxuries, only comes with the bigger battery.