Kia EV6 GT: ‘a better cruiser than ever’

Following a midlife facelift, the new Kia EV6 GT is “a better cruiser than ever” – it has more power, better range and is cheaper than its “impressive” forerunner, said PistonHeads. The battery is 8.5% larger (84kWh) and lighter too, so the range is “a smidge” longer at 279 miles. It now charges at 258kW (up from 239kW), and has an extra 65bhp (641bhp total). With a top speed of 161mph, it’s “fast as heck”, and it takes just 3.5secs for 0-62mph.

The updated EV6 GT has a new virtual gear shift, with six simulated “gears” and a synthesised soundtrack to accompany them, making the drive “more interesting”, said Evo. Noise levels are down and the new damper tuning gives better control, balance and refinement. The steering lacks traditional feel, but is well weighted. This new EV6 GT is “approaching a genuinely engaging electric car to drive with verve”.

This is Kia’s fastest accelerating car, and to highlight the sportiness it gets 21-inch alloys and neon-green brake calipers. The neon theme continues inside on the piping on the comfy bucket seats. It’s “spacious” with “limo-like rear legroom”, but the boot could be bigger, said What Car?. As with the standard EV6, there’s a curved 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and smartphone mirroring.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up