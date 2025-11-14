Kia EV6 GT: ‘a better cruiser than ever’

The latest electric Kia model is ‘more interesting’ following a midlife facelift

Kia EV6 GT
The EV6 GT is ‘spacious’ with a 12.3-inch driver’s display
(Image credit: Kia)
By
published

Following a midlife facelift, the new Kia EV6 GT is “a better cruiser than ever” – it has more power, better range and is cheaper than its “impressive” forerunner, said PistonHeads. The battery is 8.5% larger (84kWh) and lighter too, so the range is “a smidge” longer at 279 miles. It now charges at 258kW (up from 239kW), and has an extra 65bhp (641bhp total). With a top speed of 161mph, it’s “fast as heck”, and it takes just 3.5secs for 0-62mph.

The updated EV6 GT has a new virtual gear shift, with six simulated “gears” and a synthesised soundtrack to accompany them, making the drive “more interesting”, said Evo. Noise levels are down and the new damper tuning gives better control, balance and refinement. The steering lacks traditional feel, but is well weighted. This new EV6 GT is “approaching a genuinely engaging electric car to drive with verve”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸