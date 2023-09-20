Volkswagen ID.5 review: what the car critics say
The ID.4's 'sportier, more stylish twin' – but 'don't believe the hype'
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Volkswagen is selling the ID.5 as "the ID.4's sportier, more stylish twin – but don't believe the hype", said The Daily Telegraph. Although it is billed as a coupé, it is really just an electric SUV with a slightly more sloping tail, and alas it has most of the ID.4's flaws. There are three powertrains: Pro, Pro Performance and GTX, plus two trim levels: Style and Tech. All models have a 77kWh battery, with an official range of 324 miles.
Like the ID.4, the ID.5 is not pretty and it has the same underwhelming interior – "superficially swishy", but with "terribly cheap" plastic mouldings, said The Sunday Times. The dashboard controls, as in other current VWs, are "absolutely awful", with "useless" touch-sensitive buttons, "baffling" touchscreen menus and heating controls that don't light up at night. "This is not a likeable or compelling car."
The interior isn't great, but it is at least spacious, with a panoramic sunroof as standard, giving a light, airy feel, said Auto Express. And despite the sloping ceiling, there's plenty of headroom, generous legroom and a huge boot. But on the road, it feels "lacklustre" and "uninspiring", and it's lazy turning into corners. On the plus side, traction is decent, steering is accurate enough, and it has a 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating. Price: from £50,710.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In pictures: Volkswagen ID.5
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Azerbaijan attacks disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, breaking cease-fire
The 'local anti-terrorist' strikes in the ethnic Armenia enclave threaten to reignite a war with implications for Russia, Turkey and the West
By Peter Weber Published
-
Opera critic make-up gaffe
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
'Starmer will reject EU plan'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best sustainable gear
From a smartwatch and speaker to a laptop and running shoes
By The Week Staff Published
-
Best children's bikes
Get your kids on two wheels and go on a cycling adventure
By Fergus Scholes Published
-
Jamaica Inn review: a small patch of Caribbean heaven
Guests will feel like one of the family at this boutique beach resort in Ocho Rios
By Natasha Langan Published
-
6 exciting homes in college towns
It doesn't hurt to look!
By The Week Staff Published
-
Jeff Daniels suggests 6 books that informed his writing and acting
The star recommends works by Gabriel García Márquez, Shelby Foote and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: muscovado dark chocolate chunk cookies by Matt Adlard
The Week Recommends Soft and chewy, this recipe delivers the optimum cookie texture
By The Week Staff Published
-
A bicycle safari in Botswana
Explore the Okavango Delta on wheels during a multi-day safari experience
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-child abuse group after Masterson letter
Speed Read Kutcher stepped down alongside his wife, Mila Kunis, following backlash
By Justin Klawans Published