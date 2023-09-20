Volkswagen ID.5 review: what the car critics say

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Volkswagen is selling the ID.5 as "the ID.4's sportier, more stylish twin – but don't believe the hype", said The Daily Telegraph . Although it is billed as a coupé, it is really just an electric SUV with a slightly more sloping tail, and alas it has most of the ID.4's flaws. There are three powertrains: Pro, Pro Performance and GTX, plus two trim levels: Style and Tech. All models have a 77kWh battery, with an official range of 324 miles.

Like the ID.4, the ID.5 is not pretty and it has the same underwhelming interior – "superficially swishy", but with "terribly cheap" plastic mouldings, said The Sunday Times . The dashboard controls, as in other current VWs , are "absolutely awful", with "useless" touch-sensitive buttons, "baffling" touchscreen menus and heating controls that don't light up at night. "This is not a likeable or compelling car."

The interior isn't great, but it is at least spacious, with a panoramic sunroof as standard, giving a light, airy feel, said Auto Express . And despite the sloping ceiling, there's plenty of headroom, generous legroom and a huge boot. But on the road, it feels "lacklustre" and "uninspiring", and it's lazy turning into corners. On the plus side, traction is decent, steering is accurate enough, and it has a 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating. Price: from £50,710.

In pictures: Volkswagen ID.5

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

(Image credit: Volkswagen)