Volkswagen ID.5 review: what the car critics say

The ID.4's 'sportier, more stylish twin' – but 'don't believe the hype'

Volkswagen ID.5
The Volkswagen ID.5 has a UK starting price of £50,710
(Image credit: Volkswagen)
By The Week Staff
published

Volkswagen is selling the ID.5 as "the ID.4's sportier, more stylish twin – but don't believe the hype", said The Daily Telegraph. Although it is billed as a coupé, it is really just an electric SUV with a slightly more sloping tail, and alas it has most of the ID.4's flaws. There are three powertrains: Pro, Pro Performance and GTX, plus two trim levels: Style and Tech. All models have a 77kWh battery, with an official range of 324 miles. 

Like the ID.4, the ID.5 is not pretty and it has the same underwhelming interior – "superficially swishy", but with "terribly cheap" plastic mouldings, said The Sunday Times. The dashboard controls, as in other current VWs, are "absolutely awful", with "useless" touch-sensitive buttons, "baffling" touchscreen menus and heating controls that don't light up at night. "This is not a likeable or compelling car." 

The interior isn't great, but it is at least spacious, with a panoramic sunroof as standard, giving a light, airy feel, said Auto Express. And despite the sloping ceiling, there's plenty of headroom, generous legroom and a huge boot. But on the road, it feels "lacklustre" and "uninspiring", and it's lazy turning into corners. On the plus side, traction is decent, steering is accurate enough, and it has a 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating. Price: from £50,710.



In pictures: Volkswagen ID.5

Volkswagen ID.5

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.5

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.5

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.5

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.5

(Image credit: Volkswagen)
The Week Staff
