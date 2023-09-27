MG4 EV XPower review: what the car critics say
The XPower just 'isn't as much fun' as a regular MG4
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's a bit of a stretch to call the MG4 XPower a hot hatch, said Top Gear Magazine, it's more of a four-wheel drive electric hatchback that just happens to have 429bhp, thanks to twin motors front and rear. It can do 0-62mph in just 3.8 secs, with a top speed of 124mph, but it's dull to drive and, with a "slightly cheap, bare cabin and zero steering feel", it lacks the style, handling and brand image of a true hot hatch.
The XPower has been set apart from other MG4 models via the addition of 18in wheels, larger brakes with orange calipers, Alcantara upholstery with red stitching – and that's about it, said Car Magazine. Suspension has been stiffened, but not lowered, to help protect the battery. It is certainly fast and has "brutal acceleration", and it may be a performance bargain, but "it just isn't as much fun as a regular MG4".
Despite extra regenerative braking from two electric motors, said The Daily Telegraph, the XPower's WLTP range is down to 239 miles, but there is a similarly priced Extended Range version with a 323- mile range. A 10%-80% charge on a 50kW DC charger takes 52 mins; a 7.4kW wall box will charge to 100% in ten hours. Inside, the simple cabin is comfortable, but the touchscreen is too slow and not very intuitive. Price: from £36,495.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In pictures: MG4 EV XPower
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
The Bob Iger saga and Disney's next era
In Depth Who could eventually replace the controversial head of the Mouse House?
By Justin Klawans Published
-
What Trump's New York fraud conviction means for his business empire
Speed Read A New York judge has ordered many of Trump's companies to be placed into receivership and dissolved, but questions remain
By Peter Weber Published
-
'Poisonous'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
A weekend in Lausanne: travel guide, things to do, food and drink
The Week Recommends Everything you need to know for a city break on Lake Geneva
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why the Roman Empire is suddenly everywhere online
The Explainer It fell more than 1,500 years ago — so why is it dominating social media?
By Justin Klawans Published
-
The best student laptops
The Week Recommends Stylish and versatile laptops to use for academic work or gaming
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Hollywood writers on the cusp of ending strike after reaching tentative agreement
Speed Read Actors are still on strike, but the Writers Guild of America says it struck an 'exceptional' deal after 5 days of marathon talks
By Peter Weber Published
-
6 bucolic homes in New Hampshire
Feature Featuring an island house in Meredith and a private pond in Lee
By The Week Staff Published
-
Etaf Rum recommends 6 empowering reads centered around women
Feature The author suggests works by Zora Neale Hurston, Sylvia Plath and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: beef and broccoli noodles by Pippa Middlehurst
The Week Recommends A simple adaptation of a classic Chinese dish
By The Week Staff Published
-
Volcanoes, lakes and jungle ruins in Guatemala
The Week Recommends Discover the 'vibrant indigenous culture' and biodiverse landscape of this Central American paradise
By The Week Staff Published