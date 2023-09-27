MG4 EV XPower review: what the car critics say

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's a bit of a stretch to call the MG4 XPower a hot hatch, said Top Gear Magazine , it's more of a four-wheel drive electric hatchback that just happens to have 429bhp, thanks to twin motors front and rear. It can do 0-62mph in just 3.8 secs, with a top speed of 124mph, but it's dull to drive and, with a "slightly cheap, bare cabin and zero steering feel", it lacks the style, handling and brand image of a true hot hatch.

The XPower has been set apart from other MG4 models via the addition of 18in wheels, larger brakes with orange calipers, Alcantara upholstery with red stitching – and that's about it, said Car Magazine . Suspension has been stiffened, but not lowered, to help protect the battery. It is certainly fast and has "brutal acceleration", and it may be a performance bargain, but "it just isn't as much fun as a regular MG4 ".

Despite extra regenerative braking from two electric motors, said The Daily Telegraph , the XPower's WLTP range is down to 239 miles, but there is a similarly priced Extended Range version with a 323- mile range. A 10%-80% charge on a 50kW DC charger takes 52 mins; a 7.4kW wall box will charge to 100% in ten hours. Inside, the simple cabin is comfortable, but the touchscreen is too slow and not very intuitive. Price: from £36,495.

In pictures: MG4 EV XPower

(Image credit: MG)

(Image credit: MG)

(Image credit: MG)