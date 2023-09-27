MG4 EV XPower review: what the car critics say

The XPower just 'isn't as much fun' as a regular MG4

The MG4 EV XPower has a UK starting price of £36,495
(Image credit: MG)
By The Week Staff
published

It's a bit of a stretch to call the MG4 XPower a hot hatch, said Top Gear Magazine, it's more of a four-wheel drive electric hatchback that just happens to have 429bhp, thanks to twin motors front and rear. It can do 0-62mph in just 3.8 secs, with a top speed of 124mph, but it's dull to drive and, with a "slightly cheap, bare cabin and zero steering feel", it lacks the style, handling and brand image of a true hot hatch. 

The XPower has been set apart from other MG4 models via the addition of 18in wheels, larger brakes with orange calipers, Alcantara upholstery with red stitching – and that's about it, said Car Magazine. Suspension has been stiffened, but not lowered, to help protect the battery. It is certainly fast and has "brutal acceleration", and it may be a performance bargain, but "it just isn't as much fun as a regular MG4". 

Despite extra regenerative braking from two electric motors, said The Daily Telegraph, the XPower's WLTP range is down to 239 miles, but there is a similarly priced Extended Range version with a 323- mile range. A 10%-80% charge on a 50kW DC charger takes 52 mins; a 7.4kW wall box will charge to 100% in ten hours. Inside, the simple cabin is comfortable, but the touchscreen is too slow and not very intuitive. Price: from £36,495.

In pictures: MG4 EV XPower

MG4 EV XPower

(Image credit: MG)

MG4 EV XPower

(Image credit: MG)

MG4 EV XPower

(Image credit: MG)

MG4 EV XPower

(Image credit: MG)
The Week Staff
