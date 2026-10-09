Bentley Torcal: ‘the most powerful and torquey Bentley ever’

The EV model comes with the ‘material plushness’ customers would expect, but can also reach top speeds of 162mph

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Green Bentley Torcal driving at sunset
Bentley’s first EV blends ‘heritage with cutting-edge innovation’
(Image credit: Bentley)

“Welcome to Bentley’s EV future,” said Top Gear Magazine – of the flagship new Torcal, unveiled last week. “The most powerful and torquey Bentley ever”, it has the same “whopping” 113kWh battery as the new Porsche Cayenne, with which it shares an EV platform, giving it an “ample” range of 360 miles. Add in 400kW charging and you’ve got a “capable transcontinental cruiser”.

The battery promises to retain 90% of its capacity after 100,000 miles of driving, because Bentley envisages the car as an “heirloom” to be “passed down through generations”, along with signet rings and castles.

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