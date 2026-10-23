Jaguar Type 01: ‘the last-chance saloon’

Luxury carmaker’s most powerful model to date has an ‘immense presence’

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Jaguar Type 01 on a countryside road with mountains in the background
The Type 01 electric GT is ‘unapologetically imposing’ with ‘towering proportions’, yet it seats only four people
(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

“Massive, ambitious, controversial, and expensive”, Jaguar’s luxury electric GT is here at last, said Top Gear Magazine, and setting a new tone for the marque – “all electric, more luxurious, rarer, bespoke”. The Type 01 is also the “last-chance saloon” for the carmaker. “If this car bombs, Jaguar dies.”

With more than 150 prototypes, and put through its paces from the Arctic to Death Valley, it is the most extensively tested Jaguar. It’s also the most powerful, aerodynamic and patented Jaguar of all time. At two metres wide and 5.2 metres long, it’s got “immense presence”, though its low stance and raked rear do make it look rather like a “cartoon villain getaway car”.

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